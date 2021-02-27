Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Predrag Djordjevic has described his team’s top-of-the-table clash against Gżira United as their biggest game of the season as the Reds will be looking to preserve their leadership in the Premier League.

At present, the Spartans enjoy a two-point lead over nearest rivals Hibernians with Gżira United in third place a further two points back.

“We are aware that we are going to face a very strong side in Gżira United,” the Serbian midfielder told the Times of Malta.

