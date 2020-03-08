Robert Abela expressed his anger about Monday’s tragic building collapse by saying that “progress cannot be achieved at this price, at the cost of human life”. He succeeds in being both right and wrong.

Nothing will bring Miriam Pace back to life, or restore her family memories ­ ‒ not to mention possessions ‒ that have been destroyed. The prime minister is right about that.

But Abela’s phrasing betrays the very reason why this house, like others before it, was brought crashing down. It is a reflection of the society we have built for ourselves. It is also the reason why no panel of experts, no dismayed politician and no proposals, well-intentioned as they may be, are likely to prevent this from happening again in the future.

In Abela’s view, what was happening to that plot of land in Ħamrun was “progress”. The plot used to be a garden of 60 citrus trees, three peach and two fig trees. It was razed to the ground to make way for 62 apartments painted white and grey with aluminium balconies, according to the Planning Authority case officer’s report.

Even if the Pace family home had not come crashing down and the nation was not in a state of construction-induced shock, what was happening to that Ħamrun streetscape was not progress.

Ever the pragmatists, developers’ reaction to last week’s tragedy has been utilitarian. The Malta Developers’ Association asked its members to turn off their diggers and jackhammers on Thursday, the day Miriam Pace was buried for the second, final, time this week. One life, one day off work. Come Friday, the drills and diggers were grinding into action once again.

This is what we have become: a nation which measures progress in square metres and patio area. Our rapid rise up the GDP charts delighted us. It nourished us, too. But the country gorged on growth. The result is we now find ourselves hooked, craving the next hit of cash. In construction, this race to the bottom ‒ because that is what a desperate money grab is ‒ leads to buildings crashing down. It also encourages architects and contractors to cut corners, rush through paperwork or enter into incestuous relationships. This nationwide malaise is about more than construction.

It is reflected in our willingness to ignore climate change and our responsibility for it. We are too small to matter, the argument goes, so why bother? When the EU waves it rulebook, we just buy our way out of trouble by paying for solar farms in Bulgaria or cheaper electricity for Estonians.

All media outlets have celebrated economic growth for growth’s sake, and not done enough to ask the questions it begs. Trapped between the twin threats of the rise of social media and the decline of newspapers, local media has shrunk just as the society it reports on has grown. And when it sticks out its neck, it does so at the risk of being sued in foreign courts by those with far deeper pockets.

The result is a nation that struggles to create a narrative that breaks from the Gordon Gecko model that has taken over. The relatively small crowds that gather for national protests is testament to that. The protest organised by Moviment Graffitti on Saturday did not attract even a fraction of the many thousands who gather for general election rallies.

Societies larger and more complex than ours manage to thrive without poisoning the well they drink from. Others more successful than us have proven that sustainable development is not a euphemism for poverty. We need to seek out these examples to learn from them. Even if emulating them may cause some short-term pain.

If Robert Abela wants to know to what progress truly looks like, he should consider asking his young daughter what she thinks is important in life. We all should. Because chances are, we would have to follow it up with a long, hard look in the mirror.