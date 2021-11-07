Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, the firm’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and the opening model in its new Beyond Zero sub-brand.

It’s the first in a series of ‘bZ’ models built on a new, dedicated electric vehicle platform co-developed with Subaru.

The bZ4X is an SUV with bold styling that previews the design language of further models in the range. The front end has a new ‘hammerhead’ signature that incorporates slim headlights and ‘an emphasis on the front corners that communicates the car’s strong stance’.

It has chunky wheel arch mouldings that give it a more robust look, while at the rear, there’s a sleek, sloping roofline and full-width light bar.

