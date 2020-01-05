A few days ago, I passed a comment which understandably triggered reactions. I quipped that I want the Nationalist Party to remain in opposition until I die.

Obviously, this was an exaggeration, and certainly out of character. However, this is the reason I am in politics and have not remained a full-time surgeon. This is the reason I am striving to lead the Labour Party. To serve my country as I feel best, to always call a spade a spade and talk the truth. And the sad truth is that the PN has in these last few years not been a party to inspire confidence.

I sincerely hope that one day I shall come to regret my statement. It will be the day when the PN has changed. It will be the day when the PN shall start resembling an alternative to the Labour Party, not necessarily in our values, but in the way we perceive the democratic process. Open, clean, direct, truthful.

Malta is in a critical phase. The heart of the state has been attacked from within and the unfolding events have shocked everyone with a decent bone in their body. For those of us who worked so hard to make this country one of the most successful in Europe is a painful and dark moment. The reason for its collapse makes the acute pain that much sharper.

Yet, if the party members put their trust in me I am prepared to give all I have to offer to make things right.

I believe that if we take the right steps, with integrity, openness and goodwill, we will find ourselves again. The real Malta has not been extinguished from the hearts of those who love this country. It might be under the weather, but it is still there. My mission is to bring the real Malta back to life.

If I am elected, on the first day in office, I shall be taking a number of key decisions including the following:

I will personally ask the families of Karen Grech, Raymond Caruana and Daphne Caruana Galizia for permission to pay my respects at their respective graves.

I will formally propose that the Police Commissioner will be appointed by two thirds of the House.

I will launch an initiative to hold a national conference on strengthening the rule of law in Malta.

Widening the perspective, I will start the journey to return this country to normality and serenity and to rehabilitate the nation’s name abroad. It will not be a short journey and neither will it be an easy one. But if we work together in a spirit of national unity we will get there.

In the last six years the size of the economy has doubled and it is growing at one of the fastest rates in Europe, investment skyrocketed, wages and pensions went up, the most ambitious infrastructural projects were put in motion, and we ran a successful presidency of the EU.

The health sector which I had the honour and privilege to run is now classified by the World Health Organistion among the top 10 in the world. We granted new rights to a range of people and social sectors, rights which were unimaginable just a few years ago.

I will not sit by and let it all this go to ruin. The country, our country deserves to be steered back on course to prosperity, serenity, creativity and be forward-looking. This is what I plan to give my all to, if voters grant me the honour of piloting the ship of state on Saturday.

Then when my work for the country will be done, and when my days come to an end there is only one epitaph I aspire to: “He did what he set out to do.”

Chris Fearne is Deputy Prime Minister.