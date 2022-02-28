Jurgen Klopp challenged Liverpool to chase a historic quadruple after the Reds won the League Cup final in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp’s side clinched the first of the four major trophies they are competing for this term when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga smashed his penalty high over the crossbar.

Kepa was the only player to miss in the shoot-out as Liverpool converted all 11 of their kicks and Chelsea netted 10.

It was a fittingly tense conclusion to a thrilling encounter that finished 0-0 after extra-time despite both sides creating numerous chances.

Liverpool had a Joel Matip goal controversially disallowed for a dubious offside against Virgil van Dijk in the second half.

Chelsea were denied three times by the offside flag, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel furious that Romelu Lukaku’s effort didn’t survive a VAR check.