Following the early promotion to the BOV Premier League of Group A side Pembroke Athleta last month, after a crushing 6-0 win over St George’s, Group B now has its own winner – Żebbuġ Rangers.

The Rangers return to the Premier League for the first time since their stint back in the 2014/15 season. This comes as a result of a productive season which saw them lead their group with 42 points after 19 matches, their final match holding no importance with their top spot confirmed after a 2-1 win over Qrendi over the weekend.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, coach Brian Spiteri said the atmosphere around the club is great.

