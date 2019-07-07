When we speak about transport in Malta, we tend to focus mostly on safety and infrastructural issues. After all, creating safe and attractive urban environments is necessary if we are to encourage people to walk or cycle more – it is also central to improving business for the shops in the locality and providing accessibility for visitors, workers and residents alike.

Yet, the emphasis on safety and infrastructure can detract from our consideration towards the wider political and institutional barriers that need to be overcome for one to create walkable and cycle-friendly communities.

This is particularly necessary if we aim to develop a sustainable transport policy.

This would mean creating people-friendly urban areas by enhancing their quality and environment (read as ‘rendering them safe and pleasant to use, and yes, with trees that provide shade and absorb car exhaust emissions’).

The discourse, at least on the Transport Malta billboards, usually revolves around the concept of ‘sustainability’.

Our Transport Minister often uses phrases such as: “sustainable, secure and efficient infrastructure”; sustainable infrastructure and a better environment”; “infrastructure of the highest standard, for a better quality of life” and “infrastructure for all”.

However, sustainable transport, in order to be just that, needs to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

It is evident that our current car-based travel patterns are not sustainable in terms of present and future generations. Our politicians’ aim is to achieve as much growth as possible in the transport sector without taking adequate account of its implications and without prioritising policies in favour of non-motorised transport.

Unfortunately, a quick examination of current practices suggests an unabashed discrimination against alternative modes of transport. It strongly demonstrates that politicians, throughout the years, are not comfortable with implementing measures that run counter to what they perceive to be what people want. This is so even where it is clear that people are not appreciating a policy’s longer-term consequences, in particular, its ecological impact.

Who would want to walk or cycle in a sea of cars and constant potential risk of being run over?

In contrast to the more mature perceptions and policies observed in certain Northern European countries, ‘universal car ownership’ is seen as a sign of affluence and progress in our society, simultaneously removing the geographical limitations of walking or cycling through the medium of technological advances.

Owning a car is being sold to us as an opportunity to travel without effort over longer distances and at ever-increasing speeds – how much of this is true in one of the most car-congested places in the world, as is Malta, is, of course, highly debatable.

The outcome of the wider availability of cars led to the building of flyovers and road widening, and we are being assured that everyone would enjoy the benefits; indeed, ‘Toroq aħjar għalik’ (better roads for you) is Infrastructure Malta’s slogan when new roads are being built.

However, while in the short-term this network of high-speed roads will perhaps enable us to move around in less time than before, in the longer term its success will carry the seeds of its own destruction. As Gustavo Petro observes, “a developed country is not a place where the poor have cars. It’s where the rich use public transportation”.

Although the merits of walking and cycling are undebatable and widely recognised, when it comes to promoting them, this often happens in a vacuum without serious consideration of how the people who make this shift can trade off their car use with an equally viable alternative.

Creating safe routes to school, car-free days, and walk-to-work days, to mention a few ideas, will not lead to any noticeable difference against a background of rapidly rising motorisation of society and spaces. Our government, which promotes the European Mobility Week every year in September, is simultaneously accepting and anticipating rising volumes of motorised traffic.

The failure to reduce traffic sits very uneasily with the goal of increasing trips by bicycle and on foot. Who would want to walk or cycle in a sea of cars and constant potential risk of being run over?

People who do indeed try to reach their destination on foot, either out of choice or because they are left with no other means to do so, are often looked upon negatively in our society and indeed often judged as irresponsible for doing so.

Whenever there is a traffic accident involving pedestrians, I could note comments on social media to the likes of: “It’s all his fault as he crossed from there…” or “Why did he pass in front of the car?” or “That’s no place for walking”.

Sadly, many of us find it difficult to understand that infrastructure often fails pedestrians or anyone travelling outside a car.

This is precisely what Transport Malta should be concerned about: identifying the elements of our urban environment that discourage walking and cycling and working on improving them.

It would also be useful to discover how to evolve leisure walkers and cyclists (of which there are many) into every day, utilitarian walkers and cyclists.

As to quantifications, we have been provided with figures of leisure time gained from less congested roads – in a similar fashion, the health benefits of walking and cycling as modes of transport need to be quantified and compared to these findings.

Economists can also be engaged to develop metrics for urban quality and economic vitality based on walking and cycling.

Developing sustainable transport systems entails being concerned about and addressing the central cultural, economic, social and political significance of all road users, while also providing local patterns of travel that can be predominantly met on foot, bicycle or bus, besides the car.

Michelle Attard Tonna is the president of Bicycle Advocacy Group.