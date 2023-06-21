The Malta men’s and women’s waterpolo teams will be facing their next big test this weekend when they fight for a spot in the LEN European Qualifiers. While the men battle it out for a fifth qualification at the Malta National Pool, the women fly out to Bulgaria to try for a first-ever qualification.

Speaking to a press conference ahead of the competition, where Malta will play Ukraine, Germany, and Bulgaria, men’s coach Milan Cirovic called his team ‘the best Malta team at the moment’.

“We didn’t have a long preparation and much time to train. I chose the team from the sessions we had in May and the summer league as well as some past games and competitions that we had already, Cirovic said.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...