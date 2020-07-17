One of the first cruise ships to sail from Malta as ports reopen will take its passengers… nowhere.

The ‘cruise to nowhere’ is a first for the island, but the system is popular in other countries.

These trips do not dock at any ports but instead take passengers on a cruise on the open sea.

Travel company TUI Cruises has arranged the first ‘cruise to nowhere’ from Malta, in the hopes that it will boost confidence in the mode of travel that has been badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Only Maltese residents will be allowed on board Mein Schiff 6 when it arrives on August 29 for the four-day trip.

“We must give the Maltese something to look forward to. It is not good to have a whole nation in depression,” Michael Abele, group commercial director at Orange Travel Group, agents for TUI Cruises, said.

The ship will be at about 35 per cent capacity, as social distancing restrictions are in place.

“Social distancing on the ship will be no problem as the ship normally holds approximately 2,800 people and this time it will sail with less than 1,000. Imagine all the space on deck and in the restaurants.”

The crew will also isolate for 14 days before they sail from Germany to Malta.