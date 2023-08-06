This week, I attended a very well-attended dinner in aid of Malta’s heritage Organisation Din l Art Ħelwa. More and more people are flocking to help finance this NGO, created 58 years ago just as Malta became independent.

In those days, even though the country was relatively poor economically, it was rich in history, religious art and culture and especially rich in those ephemeral and intangible and hard to define aspects of the quality of life. Malta had a very good quality of life, although poor. Families were tightly knit, village cores were vibrant with small shops and tradesmen and elders meeting on the church parvis, in the local bars and coffee shops.

A few international visitors came from time to time and a small number of tax-avoiding retirees found their way to set up their residences here and were, most of the time, quite welcome.

What has happened to this sweet land which, as the poem by Dun Karm Psaila, our national poet, describes as God having never forgotten that He had endowed it with the fairest light? Has God developed amnesia or dementia, like a good number of us begin to suffer from?

Has the good Lord forgotten us and allowed the forces of darkness to take over, shaped not as the serpent in Eden, in the shape of gross high-rise buildings and shabby chicken-coop blocks of flats, creating dark and shady ghettoes in almost all of our beloved village cores?

We are certainly forgotten since we have abandoned not only our religious beliefs and practices - just look at the attendance in church on Sundays - but have actively and openly adopted false idols. Our population and our business leaders have adopted Mammon and quick profits as their new gods.

The present government pushed forward unsustainable economic policies in the last 10 years, founded upon the principle of pure populism and population increases for their own sake.

They have driven wage levels down to the lowest levels in order to produce mass-tourism offers, where a week in Malta, which includes flight and half board, can be as cheap as €350.

Exploitation of workers in the construction industry has lowered the cost of building to such an extent that the highest costs for developers and contractors are not wages, raw materials or fittings but the political contributions they have to pay to obtain their permits and to avoid being controlled as to the quality, aesthetics or heights of the monstrosities they produce.

Deaths on work sites and injuries increase and are often hidden from the public by buying off the injured worker or even expelling these workers back to their own countries. During the World Cup in Qatar, we all shuddered at the number of unreported deaths that the building of stadiums and hotels brought with it as well as the inhuman conditions that third-country workers were submitted to.

Well, the situation in Malta is comparable to Qatar. Would Dun Karm have written ‘Lil Din l-Art Qarsa’ as a national anthem had he been alive today?

We have been forgotten by God, who no longer dresses Malta in the fairest of light. The reason is that we have been struck by hubris and, like the builders of the tower of Babel, we will also soon suffer from the problem of tongues that we do no longer understand and of our national identity being overrun and destroyed by the gluttony of the few businessmen and developers and that of our rotten and economically imprudent politicians.

Will our tower of Babel collapse? Will we be able to find more and more Maltese who wish to see their country return to a sustainable economic model which safeguards the beauty, fair light and cultural identity of Malta, Gozo and Comino, to attend events like the Din l-Art Ħelwa dinner, or to take to the streets in their thousands like at the Xebbajtuna protest, or the Jean Paul Sofia mass protest recently, to produce the change that is so sorely needed?

Many of my readers tell me that they are saddened by some of my articles because they sense the fear and anxiety regarding the brittleness of our country. They are afraid to lose that particular sense of ‘Malteseness’ that is so hard to define but which no foreigner would ever be able to integrate into with ease.

What makes us unique cannot be bought like a passport with money, you either have it or you do not. Apparently, our present politicians on their boats, or the developers and business leaders and financially strong families have lost that particular feeling, having sold their souls for 30 pieces of silver.

But there is hope in numbers. Just sitting at home and grumbling is not enough. We must continue to take to the streets to show our disagreement with the economic model of today. Pressure is already showing within the cabinet as ministers come to blows and our Prime Minister Robert Abela leaves harbour at breakneck speed, fleeing from the woes he has helped create, seeking some solace with the closest friends and family.

The sign of a lonely man sinking under the weight he took upon himself. We all reach a level of development that is too high for our mental capacities. Our present prime minister has passed that point and is now floundering.

His colleagues sense this and, like vultures, they are circling the ailing beast ready to strike at the appropriate moment.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.