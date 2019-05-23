The Lion King (2019)

Genre: Adventure

Director: Jon Favreau

Voices of: Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard

Duration: 118 minutes

Class: N/A

KRS Releasing Ltd

After the successful 2016 film The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau returns to the helm of another animated classic: Disney’s 1994 film Lion King.

In the new photorealistic computer-animated film set in the African savannah, Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother ‒ and former heir to the throne ‒ has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The film, opening in Malta on Friday, received mixed reviews, with critics praising the visual effects and score but lack of ‘physical emotion from the animated characters. Helen O’Hara of Empire, in fact, commented: “The great circle of life has thrown up a gorgeous, star-studded story but trading feeling for realism means that we lose something of the original film’s excellence.”

Similarly, A.O. Scott of The New York Times, wrote: “There are a great many impressive moments in this Lion King remake, and a few that might elicit a gasp of amazement. There is a lot of professionalism but not much heart.”

And the critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “While it can take pride in its visual achievements, The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved ‒ though for some fans that may just be enough.”

Ratings

IMDB: 5.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

Empire: 3 stars

Adam Driver (left) and Bill Murray try to protect their community from the onslaught of zombies in The Dead Don’t Die.

The dead don't die (2019)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi

Duration: 104 minutes

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

The zombie comedy by Jim Jarmusch (Coffee and Cigarettes, Broken Flowers) is set in a small town where strange things are happening. News reports are scary and scientists are concerned but no one realises that the dead are rising from their graves and feasting on the living.

The citizens must join forces and battle to survive.

The film, which opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival, did not garner very favourable reviews.

Sandy Schaefer of Screen Rant wrote: “The Dead Don’t Die’s premise simply isn’t developed enough to sustain the entire film, even with a great cast and Jarmusch’s dark wit at its disposal.”

David Edelstein of Vulture seemed quite perplexed as he commented: “The Dead Don’t Die is not unenjoyable but not quite enjoyable, either. From time to time, you perk up ‒ when Glover or [Caleb Landry] Jones is onscreen.”

The film, released in the US on June 14, grossed a meagre $12 million worldwide so far.

Ratings

IMDB: 6.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 53%

Empire: 3 stars