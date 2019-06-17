Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Genre: Action, adventure

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisa Tomei, Cobie Smulders, J.K. Simmons

Duration: 129 minutes

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd

The sequel to the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up the story soon after the events of Avengers: Endgame, released earlier this year.

In the wake of Thanos’s defeat, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is counting down the days to a summer holiday in Europe, where he can ask out his classmate MJ (Zendaya). But dastardly villains inevitably pop up in Venice, Prague and London to thwart his plans.

He is soon approached by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to save the day with new hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenahaal). The film, directed by Jon Watts who was behind the successful Homecoming, garnered rave reviews.

Ben Travis of Empire wrote: “It’s not quite the home-run of Homecoming but Far From Home isn’t far from matching it, with heaps of humour, energetic action and the answers Endgame left you craving.”

Owen Gleiberman of Variety commented: “It’s more urgent than the last one (and should be even bigger at the box office), with a richer sense of malevolence.” Meanwhile, Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post said: “The best parts of the film aren’t the action sequences but the teasing banter and peer-group dynamics that are injected with life-or-death stakes thanks to Peter’s skill-kind-a-secret identity.”

And the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far From Home stylishly sets the stage for the next ear of the Marvel Comics Universe.”

The film is being released internationally today and Sony is expecting good box office revenue. For decades, the webslinger has been the “crown jewel” of the Marvel comic book empire and, in financial terms, he is one of the most successful superheroes in movie history.

Ratings

IMDB: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Empire: 4 stars