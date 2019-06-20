This October, a group of famous Italian singers will be coming to Malta for the third edition of Radio Italia Live – Il Concerto, part of Mediterranean Stars Festival, to perform on The Granaries in Floriana.

Alessandra Amoroso, Gigi D’Alessio, Elisa, Emma, Francesco Gabbani, Guè Pequeno, J-Ax, Mahmood, Max Pezzali, Raf and Umberto Tozzi will perform at the event.

Ira Losco and other local artists will be performing on the same stage, as well as fusion artists who will bring a mix of Mediterranean tradition and European pop to the show.

All performers will be accompanied by the Mediterranean Orchestra, made up of 60 musicians directed by Maestro Bruno Santori, who is also the director of the festival.

The concert will take place on Friday October 4 at 8pm and, as for the previous two editions, it will be free of charge.

“The Mediterranean Stars Festival will not be the only event organised for the tourists that will come to Malta for the concert of October 4. The idea is to have a variety of events and activities that will transform the entire weekend into an unforgettable experience. For example, on October 5 in Valletta there will be Notte Bianca, an event where activities and museums will be open till late at night," the co-founder and general secretary of the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation, Andrew Agius Muscat, explained.

The Mediterranean Stars Festival is a production of the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation in collaboration with Malta Tourism Authority and with the Maltese Ministry of Tourism.