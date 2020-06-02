Bitcoin seems to be the hot topic on everyone’s mind today. While the Bitcoin craze hasn’t exactly lost any steam since the cryptocurrency was introduced over a decade ago, recent events have caused a mass resurgence of interest in it.

This doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who frequently follows the Bitcoin revolution, but it does to many newbies who are just getting introduced to the wonderful world of Bitcoin and are left with a lot of questions.

If you’re just starting to get familiar with the topic, here are a few things that might be of interest to you.

Bitcoin trading is in

Bitcoin trading is becoming more and more common amongst the masses by the day. In light of the recent changes Bitcoin is going through, this increase in trading activity relating to Bitcoin is only natural. People are seeing Bitcoin trading as an opportunity to make a lot of money in record time, and in a lot of cases, they succeed.

This doesn’t always come easy though. Like any investment, investing in Bitcoin requires a lot of research, knowledge, and techniques so you can make the most out of it. This is why getting the freshest info from sites like insidebitcoins.com is an essential step.

Bitcoin to reach $20,000

With the third wave of Bitcoin halving passing by not too long ago, things are looking up for Bitcoin enthusiasts. In most industries, scarcity makes worth increase, and the same goes for Bitcoin. With Bitcoin halving making the limited supply of the cryptocurrency even harder to procure, the price of Bitcoin made a drastic jump to $10,000 right before the event happened.

This isn’t all though, as there have been hundreds of predictions on how far Bitcoin is going to go this year. In light of the current crisis the world is facing, money is being printed in droves to offer financial aid to the affected. With economies around the globe taking a big hit, cryptocurrency is seeing a massive surge. These circumstances pave a way for Bitcoin to keep growing over the next couple of months.

Bitcoin traders are having a field day with this, and if there was ever a time to invest in Bitcoin, it’s now. At the rate things are going, Bitcoin is expected to hit a massive spike of up to $20,000 by the end of this year. This was even stated by the Wall Street billionaire Michael Novogratz. Other high profile investors have even wilder numbers in mind, with some saying that by this time next year Bitcoin could pass the $100,000 threshold.

Bitcoin’s volatility

Even though things seem to be on the up and up right now, it would be ridiculous to talk about all of this without mentioning Bitcoin’s volatility. Like with most things in life, nothing is certain with this cryptocurrency. The price of Bitcoin can vary drastically, which is why it’s so beloved and feared simultaneously. You should consider this if you decide to start trading Bitcoins and always stay informed on the latest industry news.