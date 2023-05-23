Ineos’ Geraint Thomas took back the Giro d’Italia’s leader’s pink jersey even though he lost out on Tuesday’s stage win, crossing the line just after Team UAE Emirates’ Joao Almeida at the top of Monte Bondone.

The two riders were part of a group of six which included another overall race favourite Primoz Roglic, that hunted down the breakaway before snapping off with five kilometres to go.

When Almeida took off, only 36-year-old Thomas was able to stay with him, to the north of Lake Garda.

Welshman Thomas led as they went through the one-kilometre mark but the 24-year-old Portuguese Almeida kicked hard in the sprint to take the stage win.

