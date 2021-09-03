Thomas Borg completed Team Malta’s commitments in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in style when setting a new national record in the 400 T47 class sprint heats at the National Stadium.
Competing in the second heat of the event, the Maltese Paralympian sped around track in a new personal best time of 55.34 seconds.
Borg’s time was impressive as he shaved over two seconds off his previous best time of 57.73 seconds to set a new national record in his class.
Borg finished the race in sixth place.
