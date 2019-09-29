In view of Thomas Cook’s insolvency, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) would like to offer some guidance to the |affected travellers.

Passengers should first check if they were given an Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (ATOL) certificate when they booked their flight or package holiday. This is a financial protection scheme for insolvency. If consumers have been given this certificate, they may claim a refund for the unused travel services with the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As from tomorrow, the CAA will launch a service to manage all refunds within two months of receipt of full completed claims forms. Further information about this refund process will be available on the CAA website in the coming days. Consumers who are not in possession of an ATOL certificate need to check their travel insurance policy to confirm if they are covered to get a refund. Consumers can also contact their bank to see if a chargeback can be made in cases where their travel services were paid by credit card.

Furthermore, consumers who have a Thomas Cook flight booked through a travel company or agent should contact their travel operator and check about any possible alternative travel arrangements.

A repatriation programme is in place for passengers who are stranded abroad and need a return flight back to the UK. This repatriation programme will be operating until October 6. After this date passengers will need to make their own travel arrangements.

Passengers stranded abroad with their return flight not UK bound need to make their own travel arrangements and then seek refund through the ATOL protection scheme or through their insurance or bank. If flights were booked through an agency, they may also contact their agency to check about alternative travel arrangements.

To further assist stranded passengers, Air Malta has launched a rescue fare to and from various destinations. Tickets are offered on availability basis and are available only to Thomas Cook’s flight ticket holders or package holiday vouchers.

For further information or help, consumers can contact the MCCAA on freephone 8007 4400 or via e-mail on info@mccaa.org.mt.