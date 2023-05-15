Giro d’Italia organisers said Monday they were tightening Covid protocols after positive tests claimed a series of big-name riders including leader Remco Evenepoel.

Geraint Thomas, who took over the race lead, said on Monday that “it’s not the best way of taking it”.

“Tt’s a huge disappointment for the race and it might sound weird, but even for myself,” Thomas said of Evenepoel’s withdrawal. “I was looking forward to a real juicy battle.”

