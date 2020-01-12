Thomas Smith Group presented €4,000 in funds raised in 2019 to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. This sum was raised despite the fact that the annual Christmas Charity Swim scheduled for December 29 was cancelled due to sea conditions.

Chairman Joe Gerada, together with Liana Cachia, group HR and marketing director and organiser of the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim, presented the funds to President George Vella at San Anton Palace on January 6.

During the cheque presentation, Dr Vella thanked Thomas Smith Group for their efforts and dedication in organising the charity swim annually, and commended the company for contributing towards the sum raised. The amount was reached through public donations and topped up by Thomas Smith Group.

Since its inception, the group, together with the swimmers’ donations, have collected just over €124,000.

“Cancelling the swim has been of great disappointment to the company as well as to keen supporters who were eagerly awaiting the swim. Unfortunately, the sea conditions were too dangerous for an estimate of 300 swimmers. Safety is our top priority. We look forward to the 22nd edition to be held in 2020, on December 27,” said Mr Gerada.

Held every year since 1999, this year would have marked the 21st edition of the Thomas Smith Charity Swim. The swim is held every year under the patronage of the Office of the President.

The company exentds its appreciation to all those who supported the event, including participants who have once again shown great enthusiasm.

Regular supporters include the Sliema Local Council, Civil Protection Department, Malta Police Force, Malta Red Cross, Emergency and Fire Rescue Unit, St John’s Rescue Corps, Għaqda Dilettanti Sajd Sliema, Drinks n’ More, Vertex Vending Services Ltd, H2Only, Fresco’s Café & Restaurant, Cara’s Cafeteria, Clyde Dolceria, HIVE, WAVA, Karl Borg Events, Deejay Arthur Garrett, Transient Light & Sound, Wallace Pipe Band, Golden Gate, Resolve Consulting, Mar’s Photography, iCam Studios, General Cleaners, as well as others.

Thomas Smith is a group of companies offering a diversified portfolio of services in shipping, logistics and insurance. It leverages Malta’s strategic location to provide a host of professional and logistics services for individuals, SMEs and industry.