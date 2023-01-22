Thomas Smith employees have been helping out those in need for the past 17 years through the company’s Solidary Fund.

With an additional financial contribution from the Thomas Smith management, last year’s total amount of €4,500 was distributed between the top three beneficiaries selected by the employees – Puttinu Cares, Emma and Children’s Dreams.

A sum of €2,000 was presented to Puttinu Cares’ president Angele Cuschieri and CEO Rennie Zerafa as a cheque by staff members Marie Louise Sheridan and Luciano Galea.

Colleagues Daniel Law and Emanuel Azzopardi presented the young Emma and her parents with a cheque of €1,500, that will contribute towards Emma’s journey to better mobility.

Emma has experienced difficulty in walking due to a rare condition in her leg. She is currently making use of special equipment to help her in her daily life; however, she will be undergoing an expensive operation in the UK soon. Additional intensive therapy will be provided to Emma at the Oxford Nuffield hospital after the intervention to help with rehabilitation.

Employees Deandra Saliba and Andre Cassar presented a donation of €1,000 as One4All gift vouchers to represenatives of Children’s Dreams, Marcon Benatiya and Carmen Sammut.

Launched in Malta in 2013, Children’s Dreams in collaboration with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services works to make many children’s Christmas dreams come true.

Every year, the FSWS catalogues an extensive list of wishes from children coming from families with social needs or ones being raised in children’s homes. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to contribute to these requests to make the festive season a little bit brighter for them.

All Thomas Smith staff aim to keep doing their best to collect funds to help out those in need, thanks to initiatives such as the Dress Down Fridays.