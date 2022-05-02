Thomas Smith Shipping, the logistics arm of the Thomas Smith Group, has appointed two new directors.

Ramon Azzopardi has been a member of the team at Thomas Smith since 2006, when he joined the company as a sales executive. His ongoing effort, hands-on commitment and valuable contribution led to his appointment as the business development manager within the Shipping and Logistics division.

With the shipping industry being such a progressive environment, Azzopardi did not only rely on his hands-on job experience to improve the dynamics of his profession and team, but invested in his own self-development through academic achievements.

His growing contribution has created successes in many projects, as attested by his fellow colleagues as well as numerous clients who shared positive statements about his professional endeavors during the past 16 years.

Gianluca Lubrano joined the company 13 years ago as a marketing and sales executive. Throughout these years, he has evolved his insight and capabilities which led to his appointment as a member of the board of directors this year. Lubrano’s role throughout the past years has served as the key driver to develop the company’s sea freight venture, particularly within the container business.

Through his dedication to self-improvement even in an academic way, Gianluca enabled himself and his team to face the everchanging challenges that the dynamic industry of shipping threw his way.

Denis Galea, Thomas Smith Shipping’s managing director, has expressed his pleasure in welcoming Azzopardi and Lubrano within the company’s board of directors and looks forward to seeing the group grow into unmatched heights thanks to their input.

“It is with great pleasure and personal satisfaction to see Ramon Azzopardi and Gianluca Lubrano being appointed to the board of directors for the Thomas Smith Shipping companies. I have worked very closely with both Ramon and Gianluca for well over 10 years and together we have built a strong international network of partners backed by a multi-talented shipping team, making Thomas Smith the successful market leader it is today,” he said.

“I am very confident that through their varied shipping expertise, winning mentality and proactive approach to the challenges facing our industry, they will be major contributors to the future successes of Thomas Smith Shipping, ensuring we achieve our goals of sustainable growth while offering innovative logistical solutions to our wide range of local and international customers.”