The first sessions of the 29th International Easter Meet, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta were underway on Thursday at the Tal-Qroqq National Pool.

The three-day swimming bonanza will continue in its usual format of hosting heats in the mornings and finals in the afternoon.

The 29th International Easter Meet, which is an official FINA qualifying event, is seeing 265 athletes representing 11 clubs competing in 76 events.

On the first day of competition, Thomas Wareing established a new national record in the 200m Medley. His time of 2:07.95 beat the previous record of 2:08.34 he himself established in 2021 in Hungary.

