Maltese swimmer Thomas Wareing has set a new national record during the LEN European Championships that are currently being held in Budapest, Hungary.

Competing in the 200 metres Individual Medley, Wareing completed the distance in a time of two minutes 08.34 seconds.

Wareing’s time was 0.35 of a second faster than the previous best set by Michael Umnov.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta