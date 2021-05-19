Maltese swimmer Thomas Wareing has set a new national record during the LEN European Championships that are currently being held in Budapest, Hungary.
Competing in the 200 metres Individual Medley, Wareing completed the distance in a time of two minutes 08.34 seconds.
Wareing’s time was 0.35 of a second faster than the previous best set by Michael Umnov.
