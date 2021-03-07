Maltese swimmers continued to set new standards in Slovakia this weekend as another national record and age group record were set on the second day of competition.

Thomas Wareing established a new national record in the Individual Medley with a time of 4:37.71 improving the record he himself established back in August 2020 when he had clocked a time of 4:38.62.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.