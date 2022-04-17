Jamaica’s two-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the fastest 100m in the world this year at 10.89sec at the Golden Games at Walnut, California.

Thompson-Herah, running her first outdoor 100m of the season, won her semi-final heat in the meeting east of Los Angeles with a favorable wind of 1.6 meters per second.

She opted out of the final, which was won by American Twanisha Terry in a wind-aided 10.77sec. Americans Aleia Hobbs and Gabby Thomas were second and third in the final, run in a favorable wind of 3.3 m/sec.

Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medallist, notched the fastest time of the season in her preferred distance, winning in 22.02sec ahead of 2019 World silver medallist Brittany Brown.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta