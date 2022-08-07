Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah rocketed to a sprint double at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday as Australia pulled clear of England at the top of the medals table.

The Jamaican sprint star, 30, was the headline act on the penultimate night of track and field competition in Birmingham and did not disappoint the capacity crowd, destroying the field to win the women’s 200m in a Games record of 22.02sec.

“I was going for a Games record in the 100 and it didn’t work so I said, ‘I must get it in the 200’,” said Thompson-Herah.

“I’m grateful to claim that gold today, the day we celebrate Independence Day in Jamaica.”

Thompson-Herah topped the podium at last year’s Tokyo Olympics in both the 100m and 200m, retaining the titles she had won in Rio four years earlier.

