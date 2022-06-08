Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has turned to Youtube videos as he attempts to snap his NBA Finals scoring slump ahead of game three against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old five-time All-Star has failed to produce his best form so far in the series, shooting just 10-of-33 from the field and 4-of-15 from deep.

In the Warriors’ game two win on Sunday, Thompson went 4-of-19, a 21.1% shooting percentage — the second worst performance of his career in 29 NBA Finals game appearances.

Thompson, one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history, said Tuesday he is unfazed by his indifferent start to the finals.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta