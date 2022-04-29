The Malta Weightlifting Association organised the annual Malta Open Championships where Tenishia Thornton and Shaun Ciantar won the overall titles for the day.

Almost a tradition for every single competition now, Thornton managed some new national records and personal bests at the meet.

The 16-year-old finished with a 79kg snatch and 98kg clean and jerk in the 59kg weight category. She not only placed first in the U-17 and U-20 age categories, but also won the title for the seniors with a whopping 248 points.

Kim Camilleri Lagana topped the Under 15 age category and followed Thornton in the ranking all the way to the senior age group.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta