Malta rising weightlifting star Tenishia Thornton has secured a prestigious result at the European Championships in Russia as the young lifter placed tenth in the 49kg class.

Thornton’s top-ten placing in her division ranks as Malta’s best ever result in the continental championship and further underlines the youngster’s huge potential in the sport.

In Moscow, Thornton to lift 70kg in the Snatch and an 89kg lift in the Clean and Jerk which was third successive new national mark in the competition after efforts of 85kg and 87kg in her first two attempts, bettering her previous best by five kilogrammes.

In the end, Thornton finished with a combined score of 159kg – a new national best which is a four-kilogramme improvement on the previous mark.

