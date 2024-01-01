Weightlifter Tenishia Thornton, long-distance runner Jordan Gusman and tennis player Francesca Curmi are some of the Maltese sportsmen that stood out in 2023 on the international scene. Valhmor Camilleri reviews several achievements in different disciplines during the past 12 months...

Weightlifting

The Malta Weightlifting Association has enjoyed a stellar year in 2023 as the Maltese lifters won no less than 40 medals in international competitions.

Tenishia Thornton continued to underline her status as one of the country’s leading sports ambassadors after securing no less than eight medals in high-profile competitions.

In fact, Thornton showcased her exceptional talent by securing a gold medal in the junior 59kg category and a silver medal in the seniors class at the Commonwealth Championships that were held in Delhi, India.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com