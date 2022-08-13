Tenishia Thornton’s extraordinary 2022 campaign continue on Saturday when the Maltese weightlifting sensation won three gold medals at the European Junior Championships that are currently being held in Poland.

Competing in the U-17 55kg category, Thornton produced a strong performance as she topped both the Snatch, Clean and Jerk and the overall standings.

In the Snatch category, Thornton successfully lifted her efforts of 76kg, 78kg, and 80kg.

Then, in the Clean and Jerk, she managed to lift 96g to end her commitments with an impressive total of 176kg.

Thornton finished just ahead of the Italian lifter Ludovica Celine Delia who had a best lift of 77k in the Snatch and 95kg in the Clean and Jerk for an overall total of 172kg to take the silver medal.

Click here for full story