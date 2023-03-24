Malta’s top weightlifter Tenishia Thornton has been shortlisted among a number of nominees for a prestigious award by the European Weightlifting Federation that will be announced next month, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Thornton has enjoyed a stellar 2022 as the Maltese weightlifter has secured success in some top competitions on the international scene and her achievements have not gone unnoticed by the European federation.

In fact, the governing body nominated Thornton for the Weightlifter of the Year Award which is sponsored by AIPS-Europe and will be announced on April 14 at the continental championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

