The IWF Junior World Championships saw Malta’s leading youngster Tenishia Thornton finish on top in the 55kg B group Group B.

Her efforts on the day saw Thornton finish in sixth place overall in the snatch, ninth place overall in the clean and jerk and eighth in the overall standings.

Thornton’s five successful attempts were all good enough to break her current 55kg senior national record by a whopping 18kg.

But added to that, the 16-year-old also broke the snatch youth commonwealth record by six kilogrammes and improve the clean and jerk youth commonwealth record by five kilogrammes as well as improved the overall record by ten kilogrammes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta