Tenishia Thornton competed in the European Weightlifting Senior Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, on Monday.

This competition was of great importance since it is an Olympic qualification event for Paris 2024.

Thornton, 17, took part in the 59kg category and produced a good showing.

She opened her snatch with 82kg, moving to 84kg but she missed her third attempt at 86kg. This result put her in second place in the snatch category.

In the Clean & Jerk, Thornton started strongly with 101kg, moving to 105kg but after a strong clean she could not conclude her jerk after she had a cramp.

