Tenishia Thornton was in action at the European Youth Championships on Monday evening.

The young Maltese weightlifter took part in the 55kg category.

Thornton was in excellent form when she managed to complete all her attempts successfully.

The young lifter finished in seventh place overall when she lifted 63kg power snatch and then managed an 80kg power clean and jerk.

Thornton headed into the competition not in her best physical condition after battling a number of knee injuries in recent months.

