The British Weightlifting Championships, held this weekend in Derby, doubled as the European Commonwealth Championship and hence turned out to be the last qualifying opportunity for our Maltese lifters to get to this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Maltese team was made up of four athletes – three female and one male.

This was the first qualification event for the National School of Sport student Rylee Borg (67kg) who managed to snatch 91kg and clean and jerk 111kg. His 202kg total will now put the 15-year-old in the running with the rest of the 67kg weight class.

Tenishia Thornton has already qualifying totals in both the 49kg category and most recently the 55kg category.

