Team Malta continued to shine at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with another remarkable day of achievements.

Tenishia Thornton, a rising star in the sport, showcased her exceptional talent by securing a gold medal in the junior 59kg category and a silver medal in the seniors category.

Despite a minor setback in her first attempt at 81kg snatch, Thornton displayed her resilience and determination, successfully lifting 81kg on her second attempt and surpassing that with an impressive 82kg on her third attempt.

In the Clean and Jerk, Thornton exhibited flawless technique, successfully lifting 99kg, 102kg, and a remarkable 104kg. This outstanding performance led her to a total weight of 186kg, cementing her position as a force to be reckoned with.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com