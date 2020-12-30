The annual awards of the Malta Weightlifting Association were held earlier this month.

The ceremony was staged a bit different than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In fact, the awards were held inside the national team’s gym right after their training session and were only open for the athletes.

Tenishia Thornton received the most successful gong of day, the Diamond Award, for her high-ranking result in 2020, scoring 110.82 per cent in the Malta Weightlifting Association ranking.

