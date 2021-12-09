Tenishia Thornton won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth section 55kg category at the IWF World Championships currently being held in Tashkent.

The competition is being held in conjunction with the IWF Commonwealth Senior Championships and is an important Commonwealth Games qualification meet for these athletes.

Thornton managed to outrank weightlifters from fellow Commonwealth countries such as Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Ghana. She also managed to finish ahead of athletes who participated in the World Championships including one from Denmark and Albania.

Thornton competed in the 55kg group and lifted 71kg and 73kg in her first two attempts in snatch.

In the Clean and Jerk section, she managed lifts of 86kg and 89kg.

