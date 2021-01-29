Weightlifter Tenishia Thornton has been named as the first winner of the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Year.

She won this prestigious award after a combined vote by a panel of three sports journalists and a public vote which was held online over the past weeks. Thornton was the only athlete in 2020 who managed to scoop two awards in March and November respectively.

Upcoming football player Haley Bugeja was the runner up, followed by gymnast Tara Vella Clark to complete an all-female podium.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta