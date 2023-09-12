Nine months before Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany, the hosts have turned to Rudi Voeller to get the team back on track before Tuesday’s friendly against France after coach Hansi Flick was sacked.

Flick became the first Germany coach in history to be relieved of his duties after his side slumped to a 4-1 loss to Japan in Wolfsburg on Saturday, the latest in a run of poor results which included a group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The German Football Association (DFB) have turned to 1990 World Cup winner Voeller to take over on an interim basis for the friendly against 2022 World Cup finalists France in Dortmund.

While Voeller’s first point of call will be to inject some pride and stability into the struggling team, his broader task is to right the ship before next year’s European Championship on home soil.

