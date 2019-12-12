Spazju Kreattiv is screening By The Grace Of God, François Ozon’s gripping true-life drama about three men who come together to dismantle the code of silence around historic abuse cases within the Catholic Church.

Alexandre (Melville Poupaud) lives in Lyon with his wife and children. One day he learns by chance that the priest who abused him when he was in scouts is still working with children. He decides to take action and is soon joined by two other victims of the priest, François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud). They band together to “lift the burden of silence” surrounding their ordeal. But the repercussions and consequences will leave no one unscathed.

The film is based on events from the 2019 conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon for concealing the conduct of Fr Bernard Preynat.

By The Grace Of God, rated 15, is being screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema tomorrow at 8.30pm and on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets may be obtained online from https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/.