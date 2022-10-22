Thousands of candles will light up in parishes squares across Gozo on October 30, as part of this year’s Mixegħla tal-Qaddisin event.

Several parishes have signed up to take part in the event, which sees volunteers create installations made up of thousands of candles, themed around parish patron saints.

The installations will be set up and lit in public squares and outside parish churches.

It is the third time that the event is being organised.

Video: Gozo Ministry

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said he expects the event will draw hundreds of families.

“This augurs well for our aim of keeping our Culture alive while making Gozo a year-round destination, with activities for all,” he said.

The event is being organised by the ministry’s directorate for cultural heritage in collaboration with the diocese of Gozo.