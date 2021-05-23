About five thousand Inter fans gathered in the square in front of the San Siro stadium to celebrate the team’s Serie A title, their first Scudetto since 2010 to end Juventus’ nine-year reign.

Since the morning, fans have been chanting choruses and slogans in tribute to the Inter players. Not being able to enter the stadium, they expressed their joy outside.

Champions Inter will get to celebrate their first league title since 2010 in front of 1,000 supporters in their final game at the San Siro against Udinese on Sunday.

