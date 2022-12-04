Updated 4.20pm

Demonstrators angered by proposed legal amendments to Malta's abortion law gathered in Valletta on Sunday afternoon, answering the call of pro-life organisers.

Activists gathered around a large printout of a newborn baby that was spread across the stairs leading to Castille, the Office of the Prime Minister. Demonstrators also spread Maltese flags and posters of newborns across the square.

Police officers supervising the event declined to provide an estimate of the crowd size, which appeared to run into the thousands, filling Castille Square and spilling into neighbouring streets.

Men and women young and old were seen carrying pink and white placards saying "Zomm l-abort l'barra minn Malta" (Keep abortion out of Malta), "Ipproteġu lil uliedna" (protect our children) and "Jien m'għandix vuċi" (I don't have a voice).

The crowd chanted 'le għall-abort, iva għall-ħajja' (no to abortion, yes to life) as it marched from Castille through Republic Street and towards the law courts.

Organisers unfurled a large poster of a newborn baby onto the steps of the Office of the Prime Minister. Photo: Jonathan Borg

One placard was also placed on a Christmas crib featuring an infant Jesus, placed in the square as part of a Nativity scene.

The protest was organised by the Life Network Foundation, in collaboration with Doctors for Life and I See Life.

Nuns walk past baby strollers parked in front of parliament with messages such as 'I have no voice' and 'don't kill me'. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca led the protest, marching alongside organisers behind a banner that read "L-emenda tal-gvern iddaħħal l-abort" (The government amendment will introduce abortion).

Among the attendees were archbishop Charles Scicluna and Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who earlier on Sunday urged Labour MPs to speak up against the government's plans.

As demonstrators marched, volunteers walked around with buckets, soliciting donations. Organisers told Times of Malta that money collected would be used to fund their anti-abortion campaign.

A variety of pop songs played over a speaker system set up for the event. Selected tracks included Opus’ ‘Life is Life’ and The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby’.

Speeches were preceded by a moment of silence in memory of Bernice Cassar, a mother-of-two murdered two weeks ago, and JeanPaul Sofia, a 20-year-old worker who died in a construction site collapse on Saturday.

Why are demonstrators protesting?

A bill that will make abortion legal when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk or her health is in “grave jeopardy” is currently being discussed in parliament.

The amendments, first announced last month, are intended to free doctors and pregnant women from the threat of criminal prosecution if a pregnancy is terminated for health-related reasons.

The crowd that gathered in Valletta's Castille square spilled out onto neighbouring streets.

Malta is the only EU country that has a total ban on abortion and under Malta’s criminal code, anyone who seeks or helps with an abortion can be sentenced from 18 months to three years in prison.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that individual doctors will be responsible for deciding when a woman's health or life is in "grave jeopardy."

A demonstrator holds up a placard that reads 'protect our children'. Photo: Jonathan Borg

While the government has argued that the amendments are intended to protect doctors and mothers in extreme - and rare- cases, critics say the wording of the amendments is so vague that it will lead to abortion being introduced into law.

The crowd filled Valletta's main street, with activists holding placards, Maltese flags and posters of newborn babies. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Along with the pro-life movement, the Church and the Opposition oppose the reform. Another 44 organisations, over 80 academics, and 450 doctors also oppose the legal changes proposed by the government.

The event is ongoing. More to follow.

Demonstrators in Castille Square.