Valletta was packed on New Year’s Eve, as the nation’s capital ushered in 2024 with a concert and fireworks display.

Authorities said on Monday that there were more than 50,000 people, including tourists, in the capital city on Sunday night.

Celebrations centred on a concert in St George’s Square featuring bands, orchestras, singers and DJs. As the clock struck midnight, a fireworks display lit up the night sky as thousands of revellers cheered.

“This large-scale event augurs well for new opportunities and initiatives which the Valletta Cultural Agency has prepared, in the heart of Malta’s capital, over the coming months,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Agency boss Jason Micallef said on Facebook that the event was a roaring success.

Performers during the New Year’s Eve concert included Lara and the Jukeboys, the Palace String Orchestra led by Ryan Paul Abela, AIDAN, Drakard, Kinsmann, Jasmine, Megan May, Sarah Bonnici and Emma Muscat.

DJ Koroma and DJ Miggy got the crowd going before the countdown, as hosts Ron, Raryn Mamo Cefai and Keane Cutajar kept the event moving.

The event was organised by G7 Events supported by a Partnership Agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency with the contribution of the Malta Tourism Authority.