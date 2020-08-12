Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka said the German giants are working out how to curb the legendary talents of Barcelona star Lionel Messi ahead of Friday’s Champions League quarter-final.
“Thousands of people before me have tried to answer this question,” Goretzka replied Tuesday in Lisbon when asked how to stop Messi.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us