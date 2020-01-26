Thousands of people made the best use of a sunny Sunday and donned their t-shirts to take part in the 11th edition of the Solidarity Fun Run.

Originally planned to be held in November, the run had been postponed because of bad weather.

President George Vella led the walk from the University of Malta accompanied by PN deputy leader David Agius and several MPs from both sides of the house.

Mrs Vella walked from Santa Venera while Prime Minister Robert Abela and Mrs Lydia Abela ran from Rabat. Many others walked from Paola.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The four routes met in Blata l-Bajda and headed on to Valletta through Republic Street to St George’s Square.

The President thanked the people for their generosity and participation.

The 12th edition of the run is planned to be held in October.