The Maltese Government is pushing technologies such as gaming, eSports, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence as the way forward. Apart from these initiatives, the established industries, such as iGaming, financial services and manufacturing are starved for ICT specialists. To this end, the Malta Development Bank, supported by the Government of Malta is offering prospective students the opportunity to read for a diploma or degree without any payments during the study period.

The Studies+ Scheme provides 100 per cent financial assistance for the duration of the studies. Students don’t have to make any payments while they are studying, starting to make monthly payments when in employment.

Upon successful completion, students will also be eligible for a total of €16,000 in income tax rebate, on condition they are working in Malta.

In a tracer study carried out by Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, a staggering 42.6 per cent of the Institute’s ICT graduates earn well over €30,000 annually, with 80 per cent of alumni promoted to a managerial position soon after graduation.

The official median salary paid in Malta is of €19,390 as recorded in the Labour Force Survey for the last quarter of 2018, an increase of €2,000 over the past year. The survey also shows close to 9,000 individuals are employed in the ICT sector in Malta and showed a growth of 2,000 new jobs generated in this industry in just one year with a higher average salary of €22,000.

Close to 9,000 individuals are employed in the ICT sector in Malta

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education is offering you the opportunity to join the January 2020 class as an evening student and read for the MQF Level 5 Diploma in Computing graduating in the summer of 2021, and start to benefit immediately from the job opportunities currently available, without having to make any tuition payments.

There are some basic criteria that an individual must possess to reach the grade as required by the ICT industry and climb quickly the corporate ladder. You must: have a grade 5 (minimum) at o-level in mathematics, English and two others; be motivated to be persistent and aim to achieve; be able to attend classes on three evenings, between 6pm and 8pm.

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education – a recognised teaching centre for the University of London – has played a pivotal role in teaching hundreds of individuals, attending classes as full-time students or reading for their degree as evening students whilst keeping their day job, and graduating from the world renowned University of London.

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education offers students the opportunity to read for a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science in the evening over a period of five academic years, which includes two academic years to complete the respective diploma.

Since the year 2000, Saint Martin’s Institute has led the way for Maltese and international students to read for the world-renowned University of London degree, under the academic direction of Goldsmiths with Saint Martin’s Institute graduates attaining first class and second upper honours degrees.

If you are a third country national, working legally in Malta, you may wish to read for an MQF level 5 Diploma as an evening student and you pay exactly the same tuition fees as EU students. You will also receive the GetQualified tax rebate from the Maltese Government if you continue to work in Malta after your successful completion of the qualification.

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, established in 1985, is licensed by the NCFHE with licence #196. To make an appointment e-mail infodesk@stmartins.edu or call on 2123 5451.

For more information visit www.stmartins.edu.