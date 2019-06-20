Fake perfumes and shampoos were among thousands of items confiscated by Customs in the past days.

The Department said in a statement on Tuesday they intercepted four containers carrying fake items.

The first contained 26,592 bottles of fake perfumes pertaining to nine well-known brands; the second had 42,144 bottles of counterfeit shampoos from two brands; the other two containers had 41,436 empty perfume bottles from two brands, clearly intended to be filled with inferior quality perfumes.

Legal representatives of all the various brands confirmed that the bottles were all counterfeit products.

The companies are expected to present an application in court against the offenders.